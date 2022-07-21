CEOs earn big bucks as attrition rate, turnover climbs among IT giants: Report

Image: Reuters

The chief executive officers of Indian information technology companies such as Wipro, TCS, and Infosys are being paid big bucks as attrition rates surge among employees, according to a report by CNBC.

IT major Wipro’s CEO Thierry Delaporte earned $10.5 million in FY22. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh began drawing $10.2 million this year under the terms of a new five-year contract, almost doubling his pay from 2021.

This means that Parekh and Delaporte will earn more in roughly three hours than the average employee would in an entire year, according to back-of-the-envelope calculations by Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an association of software employees in India.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja told CNBC that Indian IT CEOs are taking home obscenely high salaries despite layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Those that skirted layoffs did so by announcing pay cuts,” Saluja said, as per the report.

The CEO of India’s largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rajesh Gopinathan drew the lowest salary among his peers, with his pay totaling $3.2 million.

Meanwhile, Mohandas Pai, who served on Infosys’ board in its early days as an outsourcing company, said billable employee pay has remained almost flat since 2009, while that of senior executives has gone up many times over.

Between 600,000 and 650,000 people were hired in India’s technology sector in 2021, according to Pai, who called it the largest hiring spree in the world. He estimated between 1.4 million and 1.5 million people will be hired “over the next two years in India across IT services and start-ups.”

Wipro on July 20 reported a 20.93 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June as compared to a PAT of Rs 3,242.6 crore recorded during the same period last year.

On a sequential basis, the profit fell 16.96 percent. The consolidated total revenue for the Bengaluru-based IT services company rose 15.51 percent on year to Rs 22,001 crore as compared to the revenue of Rs 19,045 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher by 2.98 percent.