Century Textiles realty arm looking to unlock land value

Century Textiles and Industries will focus on the company's real estate division - Birla Estates - to unlock value from the existing land parcels.

"Birla Estates, the company's real estate division was set up with the view of unlocking value from the existing land parcels held by the company as well as to capitalise on the immense opportunities posed by a rapidly growing real estate market in the country," Century Textiles and Industries Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

While addressing the 122nd AGM of the company here Birla said, with a strong pipeline of owned projects and strong sales and execution capabilities, the company is well poised to make a mark in the space.

"We have recently launched and commenced construction of our first residential project Birla Vanya in Kalyan, Mumbai. The brand and product received an encouraging response from buyers with about 85 percent of the launched inventory being sold within three days of launch.

"FY19 also marked Birla Estates' entry into its focus market of Bengaluru through two deals. The progress on the development on both these deals is as per plan, and we expect to launch at least one of these projects in the current financial year.

Recently, we have also signed our maiden township project in NCR with a booking potential of Rs 4,000 crore. Active discussions are on with other landowners to explore development possibilities in our focus markets of Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Pune," he added.

On Birla Century, he said, the company's textiles division is facing some headwinds on the margin front.

"Streamlining the product line for better productivity and reducing operational costs is an ongoing exercise. This will help not only in improving the margin trajectory but also in creating a niche for us in the domestic as well as international markets. The outlook appears to be stable for textile exporters due to the recent increase in export benefits and government support to exporters," he added.

Birla pointed out that shifting focus to the pulp and paper business which has seen a steady performance.

"The renewed thrust on education, healthcare and hygiene by both the Central and state governments augurs well for the business. Moreover, the imminent value migration from plastics to bio-degradable materials across segments presents a compelling growth opportunity for the business," he added.

Paying homage to his grandfather, who passed away July 3, the chairman said B K Birla's leadership played a pivotal role in the company's transformation into a diversified conglomerate.