Century Plyboards Q4 PAT seen up 74.7% YoY to Rs 76 cr: Sharekhan

Century Plyboards | Cyclone AMPHAN in West Bengal made extensive damage to factory shed and building. Plant production has been partly shut down. (Image: cnturyply.com)

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Century Plyboards to report net profit at Rs 76 crore up 74.7% year-on-year (down 1.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 26.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 662 crore, according to Sharekhan.

