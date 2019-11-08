App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Century Plyboards Q2 net profit rises 38%

Its net revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 589.35 crore, up by 4.4 percent from Rs 564.44 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Century Plyboards on November 8 reported a 38 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 52.15 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 37.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 589.35 crore, up by 4.4 percent from Rs 564.44 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Laminates and MDF (medium-density-fibre) division have performed "exceptionally well" during the September quarter, the company said in a statement, adding that favourable market conditions, lower commodity prices and better sales volume have led to an improvement in margin.

Close
Commenting on the companys performance, Sajjan Bhajanka, chairman, Century Plyboards(I) Ltd said, "This has been an excellent set of results. It has been a difficult and challenging business environment for all manufacturers across the country but I think our foray into particle board and MDF has shown phenomenal results."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #Business #Century Plyboards #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.