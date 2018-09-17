App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Century Plyboards aims Rs 600 crore revenue from laminates in FY19'

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Century Plyboards (India) is aiming at a sharp revenue jump in its laminates business on the back of recent augmentation of the segment's capacity, Chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said.

"At present, our revenue from laminates is Rs 400 crore but with the recent expansion, the capacity will be raised to 6.8 million sheets a year by January 2019 and revenue will jump to about Rs 600 crore," Bhajanka said.

In the first phase of expansion, laminates' capacity was ramped up by 30 percent to 6.2 million sheets in January, and the augmentation would be complete in the next six months.

The company had doubled its annual laminate production to 4.8 million sheets in 2013-14.

The laminates segment accounts for about 20 percent of the company's total revenue, but over the next one year, its share is likely to go up, he said. In 2017-18, Century Ply's net sales were nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

The Kolkata-based company had last year announced a capex of Rs 282 crore over the next two years for various expansion projects, including laminates.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 08:47 pm

tags #Business #Century Plyboards #India

