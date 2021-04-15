Century Plyboard Q4 PAT seen up 140.2% YoY to Rs 87.2 cr: YES Securities

Century Plyboards (India) | In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 142 percent to Rs 268.85 as on January 25, 2021, from Rs 111.00 as on March 31, 2020. MFs increased their holding in each quarter of the fiscal - June quarter: 6.66% September quarter: 8.41%, and December quarter: 10.19%.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement and Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Century Plyboard to report net profit at Rs 87.2 crore up 140.2% year-on-year (up 32.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 33.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 705.5 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 629.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 28.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 134.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More