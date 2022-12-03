 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centrum Housing Finance acquires home loan book of National Trust Housing Fin for Rs 112 crore

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

Centrum Housing has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the housing finance business of National Trust Housing Finance, the Centrum group said in a statement, without disclosing the value of the transaction.

Morgan Stanley-backed Centrum Housing Finance, an arm of the diversified Centrum Group, has paid Rs 112 crore for the Rs 300-crore-home loan portfolio of Chennai-based National Trust Housing Finance.

However, sources told PTI that the Jaspal Bindra-run company has paid around Rs 112 crore for the transaction.

In 2020, Wall Street brokerage Morgan Stanley paid Rs 190 crore for a 20 percent stake in Centrum Housing Finance.

Centrum Housing Finance, the affordable housing finance arm of the Centrum Group, also runs Unity Small Finance Bank.

National Trust Housing Finance is into affordable housing finance since the mid-1990s and is present in 17 cities across four southern states. It has a loan book of over Rs 300 crore and around 150 employees and Centrum will acquire the housing finance business, including the loan portfolio, branches and employees.