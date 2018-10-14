Centre’s policy to scrap old commercial vehicles further delayed

The delay in response from state governments over the Centre’s ambitious vehicle scrapping policy -- that proposes to put a cap on the life of commercial vehicles to 20 years -- could deffer its implementation, Hindustan Times reported.

In India, state governments have to agree upon a policy that the Centre wants to implement to bring it into effect. A senior official of the Ministry of Transport told the paper, "We are going through a consultative process with the states. We had written to the states asking their view, so it may take a few months as they have not responded yet."

The policy that was sent to the Cabinet for approval earlier this year, has faced multiple roadblocks. It was reported in July that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) returned the Cabinet note sent by the ministry asking for a more active consultation with states before it is implemented. The PMO directed that the scheme be made "voluntary" and "linked with incentives which should originate from manufacturers".

This policy is aimed at improving air quality by replacing old, polluting vehicles with environment-friendly and fuel-efficient ones.

In India, over 700,000 trucks, buses and taxis were manufactured before December 31, 2000, and they contribute 15-20 percent of pollution, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board and Union Road Ministry emission norms.

According to the study, trucks and buses account for 2.5 percent of the total number of vehicles, but are responsible for over 60 percent pollution.

The vehicle manufacturers were in agreement with the policy and the ministry was awaiting the Cabinet's nod. It was expected that over 350,000 vehicles would be scrapped in the next two-three years under the scheme.

One of the reasons for the delay in responses from state governments could be the approaching assembly elections in five states. The onus of the implementation and functionality of these schemes lies with the states. Now that elections are approaching, the process has slowed, to report said.

Another ministry source told the paper that some states are unhappy with the proposal. "States have to be the implementing agency and they are going to be as much part of the implementation, like the Motor Vehicle Act though it’s a central act," the source was quoted as saying.

Moreover, provision needs to be made for centres to accept the vehicles that must be scrapped for the policy to work, according to an official at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. "Getting states on board is part of our political system. GST took nine years to implement because of the states, and in a democracy, decisions will take time," the official said.