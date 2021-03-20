English
Centre to set up empowered committee to promote investment, manufacturing in high-tech sectors

The Minister of Commerce and Industry will be the chairperson of the 10-member committee.

Moneycontrol News
March 20, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

The Centre has decided to set up a committee to facilitate investments and promote manufacturing in technology-intensive sectors including semiconductors, informed the Cabinet Secretariat.

The committee -- Empowered Committee for Manufacturing in High Technology Areas -- will consider investment and project proposals in high technology areas, take action to facilitate investments and production, and make recommendations for seeking approvals of the competent authority, read an official statement issued on March 19.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry will be the chairperson of the 10-member committee.

According to the statement, the other members of the committee will be Cabinet Secretary; Rajinder Khanna, Deputy National Security Advisor; Secretary, DPIIT; Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Baba Kalyani, Chairman of Bharat Forge Limited; Pawan Goenka Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group of and Chairman; Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation; and Anshuman Tripathi, Semiconductor Domain Expert.

The committee will be serviced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), as per the statement.

Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Expenditure and Sponsoring Ministry may be invited to participate in the meetings of the committee, as required, said the document.

Detailed terms of reference of the committee will be notified in due course, it said.
