Centre to set up 80 more dedicated helicopter corridors: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 18 said that following the success of the three dedicated helicopter corridors launched last year, the government is working to set up 80 more dedicated helicopter corridors in India.
The minister added that the government has seen exceptional demand on the three special corridors launched last year. The three special corridors are between Mumbai and Pune, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, and Shamshabad and Begumpet.
V K Singh Minister of State for Civil Aviation also said that the Indian aviation industry should focus on increasing the country's helicopter fleet. "Increasing helicopter fleet in India will also help reduce the cost of such services in India."
He urged that the state governments to look at the Centre's helicopter emergency medical service from AIIMS Rishikesh dubbed, Project Sanjeevani, and make plans to launch similar emergency helicopter services in all states.
While speaking at the Conference of the Ministers of Civil Aviation of States and Union Territories, Scindia requested Goa, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajashthan, Bihar and Tamil Nadu to reduce the VAT on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Currently, 28 states and Union Territories have VAT on jet fuel in the range of 1-4 percent.
Scindia said that the government is planning to launch 15 flight training organisations in India by the end of the year.