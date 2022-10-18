Centre to set up 80 more dedicated helicopter corridors: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 18 said that following the success of the three dedicated helicopter corridors launched last year, the government is working to set up 80 more dedicated helicopter corridors in India.

The minister added that the government has seen exceptional demand on the three special corridors launched last year. The three special corridors are between Mumbai and Pune, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, and Shamshabad and Begumpet.

V K Singh Minister of State for Civil Aviation also said that the Indian aviation industry should focus on increasing the country's helicopter fleet. "Increasing helicopter fleet in India will also help reduce the cost of such services in India."

He urged that the state governments to look at the Centre's helicopter emergency medical service from AIIMS Rishikesh dubbed, Project Sanjeevani, and make plans to launch similar emergency helicopter services in all states.

While speaking at the Conference of the Ministers of Civil Aviation of States and Union Territories, Scindia requested Goa, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajashthan, Bihar and Tamil Nadu to reduce the VAT on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Currently, 28 states and Union Territories have VAT on jet fuel in the range of 1-4 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Scindia said that the government is planning to launch 15 flight training organisations in India by the end of the year.