Centre to propose reducing excise duty on airplane fuel to EC: Report

The Finance Ministry is expected to submit a proposal to the Election Commission (EC) to cut the excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 14 percent back to 8 percent, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.

Since 2014, the excise duty on ATF has been 14 percent, up from 8 percent earlier.

The government will have to seek the EC's permission to carry out this measure, as the moral code of conduct is currently being implemented in four states, given their impeding assembly elections.

If passed, the move is expected to come provide some relief to airlines. The government had earlier hiked duties on 19 items on September 26 in an attempt to reduce current account deficit.

Notably, the customs duty on ATF was increased to 5 percent from zero earlier on September 26.