MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Centre to launch e-platform to sell non-core PSU assets marked for divestment: Report

The platform will be coordinated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will initially list assets worth Rs 600 crore

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

The Centre is looking to launch an e-platform to auction non-core assets marked for divestment. These assets include surplus land and public sector utility (PSU) properties worth Rs 10,000 crore.

State-run MSTC has been directed to set up the e-bidding platform, a senior government official told Business Standard.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The platform is intended to work as a “one-stop shop for those keen on acquiring assets and is expected to be operational within a month,” the official said. They added that the announcement might come in the upcoming Budget.

The platform will be coordinated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will initially list assets worth Rs 600 crore, and then add on more assets from BEML, MTNL and BSNL as they are cleared for sale, the source added.

Close

The Centre, on January 3, released its preliminary memorandum of sale for stake in BEML, wherein non-core assets are set to be hived off.

“Use of digital technology will help sell assets that has been pending for years due to issues in land titles and circle rates,” NR Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #divestment #India
first published: Jan 6, 2021 11:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.