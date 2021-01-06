Centre to launch e-platform to sell non-core PSU assets marked for divestment: Report

The Centre is looking to launch an e-platform to auction non-core assets marked for divestment. These assets include surplus land and public sector utility (PSU) properties worth Rs 10,000 crore.

State-run MSTC has been directed to set up the e-bidding platform, a senior government official told Business Standard.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The platform is intended to work as a “one-stop shop for those keen on acquiring assets and is expected to be operational within a month,” the official said. They added that the announcement might come in the upcoming Budget.

The platform will be coordinated by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will initially list assets worth Rs 600 crore, and then add on more assets from BEML, MTNL and BSNL as they are cleared for sale, the source added.

The Centre, on January 3, released its preliminary memorandum of sale for stake in BEML, wherein non-core assets are set to be hived off.

“Use of digital technology will help sell assets that has been pending for years due to issues in land titles and circle rates,” NR Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Bengaluru Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University said.