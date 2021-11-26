MARKET NEWS

Centre to invest Rs 64,000 crore in health sector: Mankush Mandviya

The union Health & Family Welfare Minister who, was on a day-long tour to Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, while interacting with health officials at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, said the central government is working to provide health security to all through various health welfare schemes, an official statement released here said.

PTI
November 26, 2021 / 08:59 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Minister Mankush Mandviya on November 26 said about Rs 64,000 crore will be invested by the Centre in creating health infrastructure in the country over the next five years.

The union Health & Family Welfare Minister who, was on a day-long tour to Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, while interacting with health officials at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, said the central government is working to provide health security to all through various health welfare schemes, an official statement released here said. We will work with Ayushman Bharat digital health mission which will enable us to know the history of a patient and can provide quality health services, the minister said.

Mandviya also lauded the Pema Khandu government for taking various health initiatives in the state and assured all help and support from the Centre. State health Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan presented the overall health scenario of the state through a power point presentation and apprised the union minister on the Covid-19 management and vaccination status in the state, the report said.

President of the Arunachal chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Lobsang Tsetim requested that the centre take over the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Nahrlagun for its future sustainability, quality education and services. Dr Tsetim also underlined the urgent need for setting up a super specialty hospital in the state besides reforms of all existing primary health centers. Earlier, Mandviya visited the wards of the district hospital and interacted with the patients and distributed fruits among them. He also visited the Jan Aushadi dispensary in the hospital, the report added.
PTI
Tags: #Mankush Mandviya
first published: Nov 26, 2021 08:59 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.