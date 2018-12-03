App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to expand BPIAP at an investment of Rs 930 crore

Rajiv Nayan Choubey, Union Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation made the announcement after a meeting with Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi.

Representative Image
The central government on Monday announced the expansion of the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIAP) here at an investment of Rs 930 crore.

Choubey said the third terminal of the BPIAP will come up soon and the Centre has decided to start work on the project from July next year.

Following the expansion, the passenger handling capacity of BPIAP will increase from 35 lakh passengers to 80 lakh passengers.

Replying a question, Joint Secretary of Civil Aviation Usha Padhee said the Centre has also been taking steps to resume flight services from the newly-constructed Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda.

She said the ministry has floated a tender in this regard and services will begin by January next year.

The Jharsuguda Airport was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22.

Airport sources said while terminal-III will be constructed for the purpose of domestic air passengers, terminals I and II will be dedicated for international flights.
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 10:16 pm

tags #Business #India

