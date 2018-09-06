Centre to develop extensive charging station network across highways and select cities

In a major policy nudge to boost infrastructure for electric cars, national highways across India would have charging facilities for the ease of commuters travelling long distances.

"We have made it mandatory across all new national highways that the wayside amenities, for which we are acquiring five to 10 acres of land, will have provision of charging infrastructure," Yudhvir Singh Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways told Moneycontrol.

He added that there is a provision in the plan where 70 to 75 percent of land will be utilised for parking and circulation space.

"This space can be used for setting up charging stations," Malik said.

Set up at a distance of 40-50 kilometer along highways, wayside amenities would have motels, fuel pumps, roof-top solar panels, restrooms, restaurants and kiosks for organic food items. These complexes are expected to include repair shops, entertainment centres, gardens and water recycle facilities, apart from massive parking spaces.

Lack of charging infrastructure has been one of the key reasons for sluggish adoption of electric cars in India. Although the Centre is pushing for more people to switch to electric or alternate fuel-based cars, in India there are only 500 charging stations. By 2030, estimates suggest that Delhi alone would need 3 lakh stations if people switch to electric cars.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been accorded with the responsibility of setting up these amenities near toll plazas.

Secretary, Ministry of Power, Ajay Bhalla told Moneycontrol that his ministry would consider taking the lead in setting up charging stations depending on the allocation provided under the FAME–II scheme.

"To establish charging infrastructure, we are looking at certain cities and certain highways where density has been proposed and one fast charger should be available at every three kilometres," Bhalla said and added, "All the support system is linked to FAME-II. Unless that gets approved, we cannot do anything."

The amount of subsidy provided to us under the scheme will decide the number of highways and cities that we will eventually select, he added.

According to sources, under FAME II around Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for setting up charging stations.

FAME scheme was launched by the Department of Heavy Industries to provide subsidy to electric car manufacturers. According to sources, the Finance Ministry has approved Rs 5,500 crore under the second phase of the scheme of which Rs 4,500 crore will be to provide subsidy to all electric vehicles.