Centre to carry out issuance of foreign currency sovereign bonds in tranches: Report      

The Centre will go ahead with its plan to issue foreign currency sovereign bonds after consultations with regulatory and market stakeholders, reports the Business Standard.

While the framework of issuance is under discussion, the report quoted a senior Finance Ministry official saying that the bonds will be issued in in tranches. The official also said that the first tranche would be "humongous", and issued over various maturity periods, ranging from five-year, seven-years bonds, to long term bonds above 20 years.

"The ideal way to do this would be in different tranches and tenor, in an order to develop the market," the official told the paper.

The report added that the first tranche could be for as much as $3-4 billion, which would be issued simultaneously in major financial cities world over, which would include London, Singapore, Hong Kong, and New York among others.

The government’s current plan is for the bond issuance to take place in H2FY19-20, with plans to raise the equivalent of $10 billion.

The report quoted the official saying that building credibility would be paramount for the government as investors would question the government if its Budget announcements were not fulfilled.

The government is also looking at conducting roadshows, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian in major cities.