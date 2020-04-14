Centre to bring ordinance allowing states to permit 12-hour shifts: Report

The Centre will bring an ordinance allowing state governments to increase work hours from the present eight to 12, The Economic Times reported.

This is aimed at addressing the labour shortage during the lockdown as establishments adhere to social distancing norms when operations resume. Many migrant workers have also left for home states or would be unable to rejoin work immediately.

The Labour Ministry is soon expected to bring an ordinance to the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&WC), which empowers “states or appropriate authorities” to notify work hours, a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The ordinance was introduced in the Parliament in 2019 and then sent to the standing committee. It is yet to be passed, as it was tabled during the Budget session and sent back due to shortage of time due to the truncated session on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers’ organisations requested the government for an increase in work hours to address labour shortage after the lockdown had been imposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, extended the lockdown by another 19 days till May 3.

This second phase of lockdown will be more stringent, the PM said, and relaxations for the poor and daily wagers would be considered from April 20 in areas with no new cases of COVID-19.