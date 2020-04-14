App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre to bring ordinance allowing states to permit 12-hour shifts: Report

The Centre will soon bring an ordinance to give state governments the flexibility to increase the work hours of employees across establishments to 12 hours per day from eight hours, a move aimed at addressing the issue of labour shortage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Centre will bring an ordinance allowing state governments to increase work hours from the present eight to 12, The Economic Times reported.

This is aimed at addressing the labour shortage during the lockdown as establishments adhere to social distancing norms when operations resume. Many migrant workers have also left for home states or would be unable to rejoin work immediately.

The Labour Ministry is soon expected to bring an ordinance to the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&WC), which empowers “states or appropriate authorities” to notify work hours, a source told the paper.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The ordinance was introduced in the Parliament in 2019 and then sent to the standing committee. It is yet to be passed, as it was tabled during the Budget session and sent back due to shortage of time due to the truncated session on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Employers’ organisations requested the government for an increase in work hours to address labour shortage after the lockdown had been imposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, extended the lockdown by another 19 days till May 3.

This second phase of lockdown will be more stringent, the PM said, and relaxations for the poor and daily wagers would be considered from April 20 in areas with no new cases of COVID-19.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 11:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #government #labour #shortage #social distancing

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.