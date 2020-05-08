Centre to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore in FY21: 10 key questions answered

The government on May 8 said it has raised the estimated gross market borrowing to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 7.8 lakh crore as per the Budget Estimates for FY21. This is an unusually higher increase in annual borrowing.

Every government needs money to spend on public expenditure such as health, education, defence, infrastructure expansion and so on. For this, governments need to borrow a substantial amount from the market.No. One of the ways governments raise funds is by issuing government bonds to banks and other investors, mainly institutions. But there are other sources such as tax collections, disinvestments, etcNovel coronavirus, or COVID-19 has impacted all budget calculations. The government is running short of funds. With the whole economy under lockdown since March 24, no real economic activity is happening. This means tax collections have slowed to a trickle and government revenue has slowed significantly.As no business activity is happening, the government’s Goods & Service Tax (GST) collections have reportedly slowed to about Rs 28,000 crore in March. For context, the average GST collection in a typical month is around Rs 1 lakh crore. In this situation, there is no other way but to hike government borrowing.Not sure if government will restate the budget accounts. Yes. That is possible if the government decides to come out with a COVID-19 special budget.Yes. Otherwise, there is no reason for the government to increase borrowing to this extent. This money must be spent on rebooting the stagnant economy. The reason why the government has delayed the announcement of a fiscal stimulus, despite widespread demand from the industry, is because it doesn’t have enough money in the exchequer.Certainly, there will be an impact on yields. When there is more supply of government papers in the market, yields are likely to jump. The 10 years G-Sec fell below 6 percent on May 8. Typically, more paper in the market means excess supply with prices coming down and yields going up.On May 11, when the market opens, the 10-year bond yield is likely to jump to 6.20 levels and may eventually move up to 6.50 on this announcement.Definitely, banks will absorb these papers since there is plenty of liquidity in the market. In a scenario, where the banking system is flush with deposits and there is very little demand for loans, banks can easily lap up these papers.It is unlikely that inflation will go up since there is hardly any demand in the economy. Inflation spikes when demand is high and supply is low. In a locked-down economy, where is the demand? Hence, there is no question of inflation moving up because of this extra borrowing.