172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|centre-struck-off-nearly-4-lakh-shell-companies-in-last-three-years-says-anurag-thakur-5865751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre struck-off nearly 4 lakh shell companies in last three years, says Anurag Thakur

Companies were struck off as per Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Removal of names of companies from the Register of Companies) Rules, 2016

Moneycontrol News

Over 3.82 lakh shell companies have been struck off by the Centre during the past three years in a special identification drive which checked for non-filing of financial statements (FS) by firms for two or more years consecutively.

“382,581 companies were struck off during the last three years,” Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs informed in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on September 20.

Follow Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates here

Close

After being identified, the companies were struck off as per process provided under Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Removal of names of companies from the Register of Companies) Rules, 2016, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

related news

While not defined under the Companies Act, “shell companies” usually refer to a company without active business operation or significant assets, which in some cases are used for an illegal purpose such as tax evasion, money laundering, obscuring ownership, or Benami properties.

“The Special Task Force set up by the government to look into the issue of “Shell Companies” has inter-alia recommended the use of certain red-flag indicators as alerts for identification of Shell Companies,” the statement added.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Anurag Thakur #Business #Companies #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.