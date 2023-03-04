 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre slashes windfall tax on diesel, removes it on ATF

Moneycontrol News
Mar 04, 2023

Windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits — primarily due to an unprecedented event.

The Centre, in the latest review, has hiked the windfall profit tax levied on crude petroleum to Rs 4,400/tonne from Rs 4,350/tonne.

The special additional excise duty on diesel has been reduced to Rs 0.5/litre from Rs 2.5 per litre while it has been slashed to nil on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel).

Petrol continues to have zero special additional excise duty.

The latest review of SAED will be effective from March 4.