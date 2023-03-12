 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre should regulate manufacturing of drugs instead of state bodies, new bill moots

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

The penalties for offences related to import of drugs and cosmetics have been enhanced appropriately in the draft bill, another official said.

The Centre has proposed that the country's apex drug regulatory body, CDSCO, be empowered to regulate the manufacture of drugs or cosmetics, instead of the state drug regulators as is the practice currently, according to the revised draft of a bill that has been sent for inter-ministerial consultations.

However, the sale of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices will continue to be regulated by the respective state governments, according to the revised draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the existing Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.

Further, the provision of taking permission to operate an e-pharmacy has been removed and replaced with the words — central government may regulate, restrict or prohibit the sell, stocking, exhibiting or offer for sale or distribution of any drug by online mode by notification — according to the draft bill, a copy of which has been accessed by PTI.

The draft New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill was placed in the public domain in July last year, seeking feedback from the stakeholders.