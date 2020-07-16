App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre set to make QR codes a must for medicine packs: Report

A committee has been set up under the health secretary and a report is expected in the next 21 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: QR Code
Representative Image: QR Code

The government has set up a committee to ensure that all medicines packs come with a unique quick response, or QR, code. This is reportedly being done to trace the source and affirm the authenticity of products.

The move will ensure that sub-standard or counterfeit drugs do not reach customers, but companies and lobbies have expressed concerns over the possibility of “multiple directions” by various departments.

The meeting of the committee, set up under the health secretary, was attended by officials from the prime minister’s office (PMO), ministry of commerce, ministry of health, department of pharmaceuticals and NITI Aayog. It met last week and a report was expected in the “next 21 days,” sources told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“There was too much confusion regarding this. Finally, the issue will be settled. In the recent meeting, it was decided that one QR code should be there,” a source said.

The move is long overdue. It has been talked about since 2011 and a draft notification mandating QR codes for imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) was issued by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in 2019.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Health #India #pharma

