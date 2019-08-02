Centre aiming for amendments that tighten regulations on Limited Liability Partnerships: Report

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is looking to amend the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act along the lines of The Companies Act, as per a report by DNA .

"The government is amending Section 67 of LLPs Act 2008”, said a source to the daily.

The report noted that the regulations governing LLPs are less stringent in comparison to those governing companies, and it provides scope for people to carry out illicit activities under LLPs. Currently, LLPs are not bound to comply with accounting standards and the Registrar of Companies (RoC) also does not have the power to inspect their operations.

Therefore, the amendment aims to make provisions that allows for RoCs to inspect the operations of LLPs, and make them adhere to accounting standards.

Another major amendment that is proposed will be provisions for the revival of distressed LLPs. Currently, if an LLP is shut down, authorities cannot inspect its operations. The report suggested that this allowed people to carry out illegal activities under the LLP, only to shut it down with no fear of scrutiny.

The amendment aims to change this so that LLPs could be revived and their operations could be inspected after it is shut down. Their books can also further be inspected for cashflows.

This change is being brought to make of LLPs are more transparent while making the books more standardised, suggests the report.

The government might also be looking cap the number of limited partnerships in firms, just like directorships a person can hold in companies, which is 20. Current provisions doesn’t provide a maximum number of partnerships a person can sign up for.

“Given the tax terrorism, which has threatened the business community, anything that gives more power of investigation may not go well with India Inc. The government's intention may be right, but the timing is certainly wrong,” said a senior corporate lawyer to the daily.

LLPs fall between sole proprietorships and companies. Due to simpler regulations and cost of formation, LLPs are chosen over companies in certain sectors like real estate. LLPs, whose turnover does not exceed Rs 40 lakh, or whose contribution does not exceed Rs 25 lakh, are also not required to get its accounts audited. All the offences in the LLP Act are punishable with only monetary fines.

After stipulated discussions in both the houses, the notification regarding the amendments is likely to come in August.