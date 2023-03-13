Centre seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi over 'democracy under threat' remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on March 13 demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying that the “Indian democracy is under threat”.

As the second leg of Budget session began today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked the Lok Sabha to condemn Rahul's recent remarks in London. “Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," he said.

Union minister Prahlad Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi has levelled allegations against the Speaker that microphones of the Opposition leaders are often silenced in the Lok Sabha.

Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi was always given a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha and the microphone was never silenced. “Rahul Gandhi inside the House tore an ordinance in 2013, where was the democracy at that time?” he questioned.

Ruling BJP members stormed to the well, demanding apology from the Congress leader. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2pm over the uproar. Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University had said Indian democracy was under threat and several leaders, including him, were under surveillance.

Petroleum sector contributes Rs 5.45 lakh crore to exchequer in FY23

Members of the Opposition parties protested against the Centre, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani Group crisis. Addressing a press conference with Opposition leaders, Congress president and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Rajya Sabha chairman always talks about rules, but today he allowed Piyush Goyal to speak on Rahul Gandhi's lecture in the UK without a notice. It was purely against the rules." Kharge attacked the Centre for allegedly suppressing democracy and using government agencies against the Opposition leaders. "Here the leaders of the BJP are going against the democracy and Constitution. Every autonomous body and agency is being misused by the Centre. There is no rule of law and country is being run like a dictator," said Kharge. He accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting Indians during one of his visits to China. He quoted a part of PM Modi's speech where he reportedly said, "Earlier you felt ashamed of being born in India. Now you feel proud to represent the country. Indians abroad had all hoped for a change in the government last year."

Moneycontrol News