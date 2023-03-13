 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi over 'democracy under threat' remark

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked the Lok Sabha to condemn Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London that Indian democracy is under attack and sought an apology from him.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on March 13 demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying that the “Indian democracy is under threat”.

As the second leg of Budget session began today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked the Lok Sabha to condemn Rahul's recent remarks in London. “Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," he said.

Union minister Prahlad Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi has levelled allegations against the Speaker that microphones of the Opposition leaders are often silenced in the Lok Sabha.

Joshi said that Rahul Gandhi was always given a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha and the microphone was never silenced. “Rahul Gandhi inside the House tore an ordinance in 2013, where was the democracy at that time?” he questioned.