Centre scraps cash incentives for private EVs

The government will no longer offer cash incentives to those willing to buy electric cars, and experts have predicted a further fall in the sales of private electric cars following this move, The Times of India reported.

To justify their policy, the Centre has decided to provide cash subsidies to electric cars used by shared-mobility operators like Ola and Uber, since “the vehicles will run much more than private cars”.

The government is also of the opinion that cash subsidies have not made a substantial difference in promoting electric cars and so it does not serve the purpose of a clean environment, sources said.

A discount upto Rs 1.3 lakh on an electric car was a part of government’s clean-energy programme FAME (faster adoption and manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles). A second phase of the same is being drawn up by the heavy industries ministry to include the new changes.

The second phase of FAME will have a whopping Rs 9,000 crore budget, as against the Rs 1,000 budget of its inaugural phase.

The government is confident of more engagement in the policy after the addition of cab aggregators to the list of subsidy beneficiaries. Cab companies may use EVs since they offer more lucrative running costs as compared to conventional diesel or petrol alternatives.

This is not in line with the government’s broader mobility vision that was projected a few months ago. After major Indian cities came under scanner for pollution and smog, the government had pledged to move to environment-friendly electric cars by 2030. However, the sales of EVs last year were abysmal.