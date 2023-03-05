 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre saved $27 bn in schemes using DBT method, says Economic Affairs Secretary

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

Ajay Seth

India saved over $27 billion in key central government schemes through direct benefit transfer as it is swift and eliminates corruption, Ajay Seth, Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs said here on Sunday.

Delivering his keynote address at the second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, Seth said Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), created by India is inherently scalable, interoperable, innovation-friendly, and inclusive and has completely transformed government to people, people to people and people to business interactions.

"And since the transfers are all direct, end to end, and swift, there is little scope for corruption and leakages and removal of duplicate/ fake beneficiaries. In our own experience, DBT has entailed a saving of more than USD 27 billion just across key central government schemes," the official said.

In India, DPI enabled DBT emerged as a boon in providing succour and relief to millions of citizens whose livelihood was impacted. The government was able to help millions by delivering vaccines and providing social protection services through DPI, Seth noted.