Centre reduced excise duty on petrol, diesel to provide relief to consumers: Puri

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

The Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said OMCs did not pass on the high fuel costs to consumers.

The oil minister said the central government took a stand to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel when the international fuel prices surged. (File image)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the central government and BJP-ruled states reduced taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.

Addressing a press conference, the oil minister said the central government took a stand to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel when the international fuel prices surged.

In May 2022, the central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to reduce the high fuel prices.

Puri added that despite of the rise in international crude oil prices, oil marketing companies (OMCs) did not pass on the high fuel costs to consumers.

