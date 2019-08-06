App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre readies plans to take charge of Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Report

The state government holds 60 percent stake in Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Until recently, it had similar powers as RBI within the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government is looking at options to strengthen the Jammu & Kashmir Bank, reports The Times of India.

The state government holds 60 percent stake in Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Until recently, it had similar powers as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) within Jammu and Kashmir.

Once Jammu & Kashmir becomes a Union Territory (UT), the state government’s shares will be transferred to the Centre.

Close

The government on August 5 proposed abrogation of Article 370, which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also proposed bifurcation, splitting Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in two UTs.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

After the Centre takes charge of Jammu and Kashmir and the bank, it can appoint a CEO and the board of directors.

A merger is one of the options being evaluated by the government, the report said. “The option to merge is there, but why merge it immediately? The government will explore all options,” the article quoted a source as saying.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank was recently found to be corrupt and financing terror. Pervez Ahmed Negroo was removed as the bank's Chairman after allegations of irregularities during his tenure.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last week also sent a notice to former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti seeking clarification on her role in certain appointments.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.