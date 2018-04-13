App
Apr 13, 2018 09:15 PM IST

Centre, RBI review cash crunch in ATMs across various states: Report

ATMs in a few states have reported shortage of cash

Moneycontrol News

The finance ministry has held a meeting with the RBI, banks and state government officials to review the cash availability situation in ATMs across the country, according to a Business Standard report.

The meeting was conducted after complaints of cash crunch in a few states.

"We held a meeting with RBI officials, banks, and states today (Thursday). There is no apparent cash crunch across states. Bihar and Manipur are facing some issues. Banks have been advised to optimise cash flow at ATMs as well," a senior finance ministry official told the paper.

Documents viewed by the Business Standard said the rate of cash withdrawal exceeded cash deposits in banks in a few states,  such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

ATMs in north Bihar faced a cash crunch due to issues related to transportation of currency notes between different parts of the state.

High rate of cash withdrawals and bank holidays hurt cash availability in Karnataka, the report added.

"In Karnataka, there was a high rate of cash withdrawal in recent days. There were bank holidays towards the end of March due to which ATMs were running dry for a short spell," sources told the paper.

The cash crunch has been reported from semi-urban and rural areas in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana too.

Mumbai and Delhi should not be affected because the size of the currency chests is large.

