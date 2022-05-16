Centre puts Pawan Hans sale on hold after concerns raised about winning bidder

A Pawan Hans helicopter.

After three previous unsuccessful attempts at disinvesting its stake in Pawan Hans, the central government has been forced to put the divestment of the helicopter services provider on hold after concerns were raised over one of the majority stakeholders of Star9 Mobility.

“We are examining it legally. We haven’t issued a Letter of Award to the successful bidder,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) — the nodal agency of the government’s disinvestment process, said.

According to Dipam’s guidelines, an entity will be disqualified if the company or its directors are facing any conviction by a court of law or indictment or adverse order by a regulatory authority which casts a doubt on its ability to manage a public sector unit when it is privatised.

Almas Global Opportunity Fund, a majority stakeholder in Star9Mobility, has come under the scanner as it was earlier prosecuted by the National Company Law Tribunal.

Almas Global is a fund managed by Dubai-based Almas Capital based in the Cayman Islands.

NCLT, in its order, had strongly reprimanded Almas for its failure, and called for action against the company under Section 74(3) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It had also asked for a copy of its order to be sent to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

On May 14, All India Civil Aviation Employees Union, the employees union of Pawan Hans, had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking its direction to set aside the impugned notice inviting expression of interest dated December 8, 2020, issued by the central government for the proposed strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans.

On April 29, an empowered cabinet group had given the green signal for Star9 Mobility to buy the government’s 51 percent stake in the loss-making Pawan Hans.

This is the second instance when the Narendra Modi government’s sale of government assets to private companies has raised questions about the new owners. In January, the government had paused the privatisation of Central Electronics Ltd as allegations were raised that the winning bidder Nandlal Finance and the other shortlisted bidder JPM Industries Limited were inter-related.

“The strategic disinvestment transaction was implemented through an open, competitive bidding process supported by a multi-layered consultative decision-making mechanism involving (an) Inter-Ministerial Group, (a) Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment and the empowered Alternative Mechanism,” the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.





