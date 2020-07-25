Centre proposes redevelopment of old DDA colonies, working out policy: Report

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is reportedly working on a policy to redevelop old Delhi Development Authority (DDA) colonies in the capital into taller complexes with parking and lift facilities.

As per the proposal, the policy would be an enabling one and work will go forward only if 70 percent or more house owners in a pocket freely agree to the plan, sources told The Times of India.

“Work has just begun and best options to bring maximum benefits to the existing flat owners are being considered,” officials told the paper.

As per the plan, developers undertaking the project will have to provide families rental charges for duration of the construction. Such projects typically take three years to complete, it added.

The move is being considered as several colonies were built decades ago and are low-rise with lesser floor area ratio (FAR). With FAR since increased, after redevelopment the complexes will have more number of housing units.

It will also make it easier to install lifts in existing blocks as this process also requires permission from all home owners and can be conducted in parallel, besides provisioning space for parking lots to meet current requirements, a source added.

Experts told the paper the policy should include measures in case 30 percent home owners refuse the proposal, besides ensuring that infrastructure agencies responsible meet demand for increased number of home units after redevelopment.