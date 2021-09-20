Centre plans to set up 14GWh battery storage system in Kutch

The government will invite bids for the largest global tender to establish a 13GWh grid-scale battery storage system in Ladakh. (Representational image)

The Centre is planning to set up a battery storage system around 14 gigawatt-hour (GWh) grid-scale at the renewable energy park at Khavda, Gujarat, Union minister Raj Kumar Singh said.

Singh, who is the power and new and renewable energy minister, was speaking at the Mint Energyscape conclave.

"The highest installed storage capacity in the world is a measly 400 megawatt-hour (MWh)," said Singh, as quoted by the publication.

"But the first major bid that I am coming out with is 1,000 megawatt-hour—two-and-a-half times the largest capacity in the world. But that also is not sufficient. Only for my national grid-level operations, I will need 4,000 megawatt-hours," he said.

The government has previously said the Khavda renewable energy park in Kutch will be the world's largest facility of its kind and aims to eventually generate 30GW of energy from the facility.

The government is also planning to invite bids to set up around 4GWh of the grid-scale battery storage system at the regional load dispatch centres.

The government will invite bids for the largest global tender to establish a 13GWh grid-scale battery storage system in Ladakh.

"I am going to do it big because 1,000 megawatt-hour is a starter. Ultimately, it will go up to 4,000 megawatt-hour. Then in Leh-Ladakh, I am setting up 10,000MW of renewable energy capacity, so I am adding about 13,000 megawatt-hour of storage there. And then in Khavda again, about 10,000-15,000MW of RE (renewable energy) capacity will come up, so I am going to add another about 13-14,000 megawatt-hour of storage there," Singh said.