Centre plans to float mega schemes ahead of festive season as LS polls near

With the general elections scheduled next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre plans to announce a host of mega schemes during the upcoming festive season and in the interim budget in February 2024, sources told CNBC TV-18.

While a home loan scheme for city dwellers has been announced, an excise cut on fuel looks likely, according to the sources. Timing and scale of the schemes are yet to be decided. The interim budget will also look at ways to revive the flagging economy and create more jobs.

In the Union Budget for FY24, the Centre allocated a record capex of Rs 10 lakh crore for the current financial year to boost growth through public spending ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Making the last Independence Day address before the next general election, Narendra Modi exuded confidence that he would return as the prime minister for the third straight term when the country votes in April-May 2024. “Next August 15, from the same Red Fort, I will present in front of you the achievements of the country…,” he said.

Modi said the government would launch a new scheme to support those living in rented houses in cities to build their own homes.

"We have decided to give relief in bank loan interest by providing a help of lakhs of rupees to families living in rented houses, unauthorised colonies and shanties in cities, to build their own house," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day.

With the clear aim of reining in the sticky inflation, the Centre may lower Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel. As of date, the Centre has not any decision on this front, CNBC TV 18 reported.