App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre plans technical regulations, quality control to curb Chinese imports: Report

The Centre intends to give a push to locally manufactured industrial goods, telecom products, electronics, steel and chemicals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India is looking at quality control measures and around 5,000 technical regulations to curb import of inexpensive goods.

The Centre intends to give a push to locally manufactured industrial goods, telecom products, electronics, steel and chemicals, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

There has been a call to boycott Chinese products after a military skirmish took place last week at the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

related news

According to list prepared by the commerce ministry, the sectors that see the maximum imports are telecom, chemicals, heavy industry, steel, electronics and information technology (IT), the report added.

Also read: Why a complete boycott of Chinese goods is not possible

The government is of the view that strict norms, rather than high tariff only, will be more effective in curbing inexpensive imports, it added.

"There are certain sectors where imports are large and unnecessary as the country has capacity. Quality control standards will ensure cheaper, low-quality products do not enter the country," an official told the publication.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has prepared quality control orders for around 20 products, and will include more items in the coming months.

"As per the scheme, every ministry has to come out with the products on which quality checks are required. We will come out with orders for 40-50 more products this year," an official told the paper.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #China #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

Did well in spite of constraints, see good uptick in rural markets: Hero MotorCorp's Pawan Munjal

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

In Pics | Here are the visa categories affected by Donald Trump's new executive order

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

WTO says record trade plunge could have been worse

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.