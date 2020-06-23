Centre plans technical regulations, quality control to curb Chinese imports: Report

India is looking at quality control measures and around 5,000 technical regulations to curb import of inexpensive goods.

The Centre intends to give a push to locally manufactured industrial goods, telecom products, electronics, steel and chemicals, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

There has been a call to boycott Chinese products after a military skirmish took place last week at the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to list prepared by the commerce ministry, the sectors that see the maximum imports are telecom, chemicals, heavy industry, steel, electronics and information technology (IT), the report added.

The government is of the view that strict norms, rather than high tariff only, will be more effective in curbing inexpensive imports, it added.

"There are certain sectors where imports are large and unnecessary as the country has capacity. Quality control standards will ensure cheaper, low-quality products do not enter the country," an official told the publication.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has prepared quality control orders for around 20 products, and will include more items in the coming months.

"As per the scheme, every ministry has to come out with the products on which quality checks are required. We will come out with orders for 40-50 more products this year," an official told the paper.