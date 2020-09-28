Centre plans scheme to help Dalits with startups: Report

The government is aiming for the creation of 1,000 startups led by entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes (SCs) over three years.

The Centre will help young Dalit entrepreneurs with startup ideas in the best technological facilities, according to a report by The Times of India.

The programme, to be called "Ambedkar Social Innovation Incubation Mission" (ASIIM), will help Dalit techies "incubate" their ideas, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Centre will set aside a budget of Rs 308.8 crore for the programme, which will be effective from 2020-24, The Times of India reported.

The ASIIM will create a "business incubator hub" to provide assistance with innovation and finance for three years, the report said.

The funds will be directed through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's "Venture Capital Fund for SCs", which is run by the IFCI Venture Capital Fund, the report added.

Ideas will be selected from SC and physically challenged youth studying in technological institutes or working in the private sector, sources told the publication.

Under the scheme, chartered accountants, digital marketing, legal advisers will offer advice on the commercial launch.