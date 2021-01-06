MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Centre permits EPFO, provident fund trusts to invest in Bharat Bond ETFs

Prior to this, the government had launched four tranches of Bharat Bond ETFs -- two in December 2019 and two in mid-2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 10:03 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Union government on January 4, 2020, issued a notification allowing the EPFO and exempted provident fund (PF) trusts to invest money in units of public sector debt ETFs such as the Bharat Bond ETFs.

Prior to this, the government had launched four tranches of Bharat Bond ETFs -- two in December 2019 and two in mid-2020.

EPFO to credit full 8.5% interest for FY20: How to check balance

For the government, Edelweiss Asset Management manages the ETFs. These ETFs are allowed to invest in AAA PSU debt. Apart from this, the set expiry dates of these ETFs are 2023, 2025, 2030, and 2031 which have a collective size of around Rs 30,000 crore.

"I expect flows to come in monthly, rather than a single point of time. They will hence be manageable and won't present a supply problem," LiveMint quoted Edelweiss Asset Management Limited CEO Radhika Gupta as saying.

Close

Related stories

Despite an 8.5 percent interest rate declared by the EPFO for FY20, these ETFs have yields in the 4.5-6.6 percent range and have exempted PF trusts also to match. As a solution to this mismatch, experts suggested a transfer of risk to subscribers rather than provident funds through unitisation.

"This is a good move but ideally EPFO and PF trusts should be allowed to credit these units to employee accounts and allow employees to take decisions on them. Without unitisation, this move will have limited impact on the operations and returns of provident funds," the business daily quoted Mercer's India Business Leader Amit Gopal.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Edelweiss Asset Management #EPFO #ETFs #Provident Funds
first published: Jan 6, 2021 10:03 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.