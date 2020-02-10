Govt notifies details of one rupee note: Check colour, size and design features here

The Ministry of Finance, on February 7, notified that a new Re 1 note will be issued by the government.

According to a notification, the Re 1 note will be rectangular in shape, and having a dimension of 9.7 x 6.3 cm. The note will have a thickness of 110 microns and weigh 90 grams per square metre.

The new note will also feature multi-tonal watermarks. The notification stated that the colour of Re 1 note shall be predominantly pink green on both the obverse and reverse sides, in combination with other colours. It will also have the Ashoka Pillar printed on the note without the words 'Satymev Jayate’ written in the Devanagari script.

The notification read that both the obverse and the reverse of the note would have the words “Bharat Sarkar” printed in the Devanagari script above the words “Government of India. The obverse would have the bilingual signature of Finance Secretary Atanu Chakraborty and have a replica of the new Re 1 coin with ‘₹’ symbol.

The notification also noted that the reverse would also have the replica of the new Re 1 coin, and have,"design of grains depicting the agricultural dominance of the country and the surrounding design would consist of a picture of ‘Sagar Samrat’ the oil exploration platform."

The notification also stated that the reverse would have the authentic rendering of value in fifteen Indian languages in a language panel.