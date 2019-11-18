Centre mulls law to protect overseas investors: Report

The central government is evaluating a law to protect foreign investors if state governments cancel contracts, Mint reported.

This move, aimed at assuaging overseas investors' fear, comes amid the Andhra Pradesh government's plans to cancel some renewable energy contracts.

"This has sent a very bad signal to international investors. The Act being explored is that in the event of investments reaching a certain stage, a state government can't arbitrarily cancel the contracts," a government official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

If such an act is enforced, state governments will have to pay penalties on cancelling such contracts with overseas investors.

The government has cautioned the YSR Congress-led Andhra Pradesh government against cancelling power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

"Once the Act is brought in by the finance ministry, it will be binding on all states. Such kind of moves by the state governments are highly irresponsible and the Union government has been sending feelers to global investors that such a law may come into existence to assuage their concerns," the government official said.

Several major global players have invested in renewable energy projects in the state, such as Goldman Sachs, Brookfield, SoftBank, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, JERA Co, GIC Holdings, Global Infrastructure Partners, CDC Group Plc, EverSource Capital and World Bank’s International Finance Corp.

These foreign investors have invested in Indian companies such as ReNew Power, Greenko, Adani Power, PTC India Ltd, SB Energy, Mytrah and Hero Future Energies.