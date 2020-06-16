Centre mulls GAIL bifurcation, market-driven pricing to improve ‘transparency’

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on June 15 that the Ministry was considering bifurcating GAIL and market-driven pricing for the sector to improve “transparency”.

Pradhan made the statement while launching the country’s first online delivery-based gas trading platform, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX). Adding that the new exchange would pave the way for a market-driven pricing mechanism.

“IGX will create more transparency. India is joining the club of progressive economies. As there will be a market driven pricing mechanism, IGX will play a bigger role towards realizing a free market for gas,” he added.

Incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the IEX - India’s energy market platform, IGX will enable market participants to trade in standardised gas contracts. The platform is fully automated with a web-based interface to provide seamless trading experience to the customers.

The minister also said that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is working on rationalization of tariff to make natural gas affordable in every part of the country.

The GAIL comment comes after Pradhan last year hinted at something similar. He had stated that GAIL was a gas infra company and that marketing can be “done by anyone”.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy