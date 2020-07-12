Centre moves court to stop banned Chinese apps from challenging prohibition: Report

The Centre has reportedly approached the Rajasthan High Court to block any of the banned Chinese apps from challenging the Indian government’s move in court.

The Indian government has, in a petition filed with the HC on July 9, asked the court to stop moves for an injunction on the ban, sources told Reuters.

As per the sources, the Centre’s filing said it expects at least one or more companies to challenge the order issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). It made the suggestion via a caveat which prevents a ruling in favour of the companies without hearing the government’s arguments, lawyers told the agency.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“Let nothing be done till the applicants (government) are heard in the matter,” said the court filing signed by Additional Solicitor General of India Rajdeepak Rastogi.

The petition further states that the ban order was issued to safeguard “the interests of Indian mobile and Internet users and ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian Cyber Space.”

Why particularly the Rajasthan HC was approached or if any other HCs were also approached is not yet clear, the report added.

The IT Ministry nor the Chinese Embassy in Delhi responded to queries, the agency said.

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Galwan Valley, Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in June. As many as 20 Indian army personnel lost their lives in the scuffle.

After the fallout, India banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and WeChat citing security concerns. India also imposed mandatory physical checks on Chinese imports and increased scrutiny on Chinese investments in the country.

The government is likely anticipating a counter move from the companies after China invoked the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules in its statement against the ban.