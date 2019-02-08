App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 06:46 PM IST

Centre mops up Rs 7.88 lakh crore in direct tax during April-January 2019

Budget documents showed the government has revised its direct tax collection target to Rs 12 lakh crore in revised estimate from budgeted estimate of Rs 11.5 lakh crore.

The government has met close to two-thirds of its revenue collection target from direct taxes, garnering Rs 7.88 lakh crore from April, 2018 to January, 2019, according to a written reply to Parliament questions in the Lok Sabha on February 8.

The tax receipt figures are calculated from the net direct tax collection numbers adjusted for refunds. The government has met more than 65 percent of the total budget estimate of direct taxes, for which the target is Rs 12 lakh crore.

Revenue collected from direct tax stood at Rs 7.43 lakh crore from April to December, 2018.

The Budget documents showed the government has revised its direct tax collection target to Rs 12 lakh crore, up from a budgeted estimate from of Rs 11.5 lakh crore.

The income tax department expects an additional Rs 50,000 crore from corporate tax collections by the end of FY19.

In FY18, direct tax collection was Rs 9.95 lakh crore, which exceeded the then revised budgeted target of Rs 9.8 lakh crore.
