Centre may modify law to grant IDBI bank licence: Report

The government might modify the law to help IDBI Bank get a bank license after the Centre sells its stake in the lenders.

The Centre is planning to amend the IDBI (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Act, 2003, so that IDBI Bank's new owner can get a license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Business Standard reported.

The amendment will remove one hurdle in the stake sale process since a potential buyer will not need to apply for a fresh banking license, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Moneycontrol had in December 2020 reported that Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which holds a 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank, is looking to pare its stake in the lender.

During the Budget presentation on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be out in FY22.