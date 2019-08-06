Centre may mandate geo-tagging, photos for CSR projects

Doubling down on its corporate social responsibility (CSR) diktat, the government may now also mandate companies to provide photographs and geographical tagging of such projects, reports The Economic Times.

The move may be considered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) after the Parliament amended the Companies Act to allow criminal action against companies that do not fulfil their CSR obligations, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“We want greater transparency so people can see the CSR work being undertaken. Details of the CSR expenditure provided by some companies did not even tally with their annual reports,” the paper quoted an official as saying.

The Act mandates that Rs 500 crore companies with a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, or Rs 5 crore net profit, must spend at least two percent of their previous three years average profit on CSR activities.

The amendment also mandates that unspent CSR money for the fiscal be deposited into a government-specified fund; the amount for on-going projects but not completed during the current fiscal be deposited in an escrow account; and the amount earmarked for on-going projects but unspent for up to three fiscals be deposited into a government-specified fund.