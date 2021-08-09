Centre may make changes to draft e-commerce rules: Report

Moneycontrol has previously reported that the government will likely notify the consumer-protection rules for e-commerce the notification by August 20, after the ongoing session of parliament ends.(Representative Image)

The Centre is considering changes to the consumer protection rules

on e-commerce to clarify certain aspects of the proposed amendment.

The revised rules will likely include a redraft of related party sales and provide clarity on flash sales, Business Standard reported.

Industry associations such as Confederation of Indian Industries, Retail Association of India (RAI), Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry have also sent their feedback.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

E-commerce companies and industry associations also had virtual meetings with the consumer affairs ministry and the government's investment promotion arm, Invest India, the publication reported.

"There will be a rewording of some of the rules. Industry participants have also shared their concerns and views with the consumer affairs ministry.

The nuances will be revealed in the final draft, giving them more clarity on the policy," a source told the paper.

E-commerce companies including Amazon and Flipkart have sent their responses on the draft policy. The companies sought clarity on clauses of related parties and private labels, and asked for deletion of fall back liabilities.