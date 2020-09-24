172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|centre-may-extend-suspension-of-ibc-proceedings-by-3-months-5881361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre extends suspension of proceedings under IBC by 3 months

Earlier in June, the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal to suspend the insolvency proceedings under IBC for six months

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

The government on September 24 announced a three-month extension of suspension of proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). With this, the halt on new bankruptcy filings will remain in place for another three months, effective September 25.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the Central Government has extended the suspension of sections 7,9, 10 of the IBC for a further period of three months," the government notification read.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "Extension of suspension of sections 7,9,10 of the IBC reinforces the Government's commitment to protecting businesses. It also gives companies breathing time to recover from financial stress."

Earlier in June, the Union Cabinet cleared the proposal to suspend insolvency proceedings under the IBC for six months, a decision that was taken to avoid companies from being forced into insolvency for non-performing assets during the COVID-19 period. The suspension, which came into effect starting March 25, was brought in via the ordinance route.

The prolonged nationwide lockdown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic also began on March 25. This came as a severe, unanticipated blow to businesses, severely curtailing their ability to pay back loans. The IBC holiday was announced in this context.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India

