Centre looks to tap mom-and-pop stores to boost tax base

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

One area is the business to consumer (B2C) space, Vivek Johri, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said, adding the government would use technology to target possible taxpayers without being unduly intrusive. (Image: ANI)

The Indian federal government is planning to widen its goods and services tax (GST) by tapping a section of mom-and-pop stores, a top tax official said on Thursday, as New Delhi looks to bring more elements of the economy into the tax net.

India has a large informal economy and the Narendra Modi administration has been trying to boost its tax revenues by including more of these activities.

The GST - which subsumed a host of state and federal levies when it was introduced in 2017 - requires businesses with an annual turnover of 4 million Indian rupees ($48,368) or more to be registered under the regime.

"We may adopt a sectoral approach in some sectors where we feel the taxpayer base is too slim compared to the size of the market," Vivek Johri, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, told Reuters in an interview.