you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre looks to merge BSNL and MTNL; VRS in merger plan: Report

However, one of the biggest hurdles in the plan, other than the different salary structure of both the firms, is the listed status of MTNL which would necessitate regulatory approvals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is mulling the merger of state telcos Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), as per a report by DNA.

The committee of secretaries (CoS) will meet on July 04 to finalise a revival plan. A set of measures planned by the Department of Telecommunications will be put up before the CoS for consideration, sources told the paper.

As part of the plan, the Centre will also undertake a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees of the public sector units (PSUs). Asset sale, including land monetisation, will also be considered in order to bring the sick PSUs out of their current financial crunch.

Close

The Department plans to fund the VRS via 10-year bonds which would, in turn, be repaid using lease revenue from the land asset monetisation.

The workforce will substantially reduce in the next five years as about 50 percent of BSNL employees and 80 percent of MTNL's employees will retire during the period.

However, one of the biggest hurdles, other than the different salary structure of both the firms, is the listed status of MTNL which would necessitate regulatory approvals.

The Centre has discussed the merger for years now and both companies had already integrated a few back-end services to bring in synergies and cut costs.

Both companies have taken beatings due to increased cutting competition in the telecom sector. BSNL which had in 2005 recorded a profit of Rs 10,000 crore, for the first time in history reported a loss of Rs 7,500 crore last year. Salaries of employees have also been withheld since February due to the cash crunch.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 03:58 pm

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

