Centre looks to improve on ease of doing business, reducing compliance for education sector: Report

The ministry is criticised for over regulation and the new process seeks to involve all stakeholders such as academicians, industry chambers, private educators, regulators and universities, for what can be done to ease compliances in the academic and administrative spaces (Image: Pixabay)

The Centre is looking to improve on the counts of ease of doing business and reduce compliance burden in the education sector, with an aim to make functioning easier.

The development comes as the Education Ministry wants to “evolve and take stakeholders along, rather than create roadblocks,” a government official told Mint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Areas marked for reforms include technology use, reduction in repetitive demand for information and governance reform, the official said, adding: “This will aid implementation of the new national education policy.”

The ministry is criticised for over regulation and the new process seeks to involve all stakeholders such as academicians, industry chambers, private educators, regulators and universities, for what can be done to ease compliances in the academic and administrative spaces, the report said.

The education ministry in a statement said the areas identified for reform will streamline and reduce compliance burden and ensure that only information that adds value if insisted upon from higher education institutions.

The ministry added that the stakeholder engagements will be under the aegis of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Shalini Sharma, principal, education and innovation, at industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) told the paper the ministry seeks to improve ease of doing business in higher education and make it easier for institutions and students to function.

“The ministry held online deliberation on the issue, in which CII and several other stakeholders participated. We gave our views on issues that affect students, on regular focus on information that is archaic and is not required to be collected every year from institutions. Soon, we shall send them a detailed formal feedback," Sharma said.

H Chaturvedi, director – Birla Institute of Management Technology (Bimtech) in Greater Noida identified access to low cost finance, focus on output and reduced regulation on infrastructure parameters as key areas to address.