Centre, Japan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in 5G, Telecom Security, Submarine Optical Fiber Cable

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Centre and Japan in the field of Information and Communications Technologies on Friday.

Department of Telecom, Government of India and Ministry of Communications, Government of Japan will enhance mutual cooperation in the field of 5G technologies, telecom security, submarine optical fiber cable system to islands of India, spectrum management, smart cities, high altitude platform for broadband in unconnected areas, disaster management and public safety, the statement said.

The agreement was signed by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT and the Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Takeda Ryota via a video conference.

The Union Minister noted the timely execution of connecting Andaman & Nicobar Islands with submarine optical fiber cable as a great example of cooperation between India and Japan, the statement said.

He further highlighted that during COVID-19, due to attractive polices like PLI and SPECS large amount of investments have come to India in the field of electronics manufacturing and he urged the Japanese electronics industry to invest in India and avail the benefits of the new technologies.